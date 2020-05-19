KMA Machines reveal the Logan Desert limited edition Transcend Drive pedal

There's always room for a touch-sensitive overdrive in your collection, especially when it features great artwork. Now Germany's KMA Audio Machines have added to the boutique temptation with an ultra limited-edition colourway for its Logan Transcend Drive.

Only 100 handmade Logan Desert overdrive pedals will be made, and as you can see from the demo above with the standard edition, this is a versatile tool for your pedalboard – serving as preamp, low/mid gain drive or even a cocked wah tool thanks to KMA's active three-band EQ.

(Image credit: KMA Machines)

The parametric Mid-EQ even has its own footswitch to give you vital boost whenever you need – especially useful for lead breaks.

There's also a pre or post gain switch and an expression input too to further widen the Lodan Desert's potential.

KMA spent over a year designing the Logan and honing its flexibility for players, while retaining the character of your guitar.

The Logan Desert Transcend Drive is available this week for £175 - grab one while you can!

For more info on KMA Audio Machines, visit kma-machines.com