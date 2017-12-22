Klevgrand’s Grand Finale plugin puts the icing on your sonic cake

It’s Christmas, so it’s probably fitting that Klevgrand’s final release of the year (we assume) is a finalising plugin that’s designed to put the “icing on the cake” as far as your productions are concerned.

Grand Finale can do its business on complete mixes, stems, buses and/or individual audio tracks, and offers several modules in a pre-routed configuration. You can adjust the parameters of each module; used in combination these are designed to give you a quick and easy tool for adding sparkle to your music.

You can purchase Grand Finale now from the Klevgrand website. It’s currently available for $29.99 (that’s half price) and there’s a demo to download, too. It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.