More

Klevgrand’s Grand Finale plugin puts the icing on your sonic cake

By

Dig out your processing piping bag

It’s Christmas, so it’s probably fitting that Klevgrand’s final release of the year (we assume) is a finalising plugin that’s designed to put the “icing on the cake” as far as your productions are concerned.

Grand Finale can do its business on complete mixes, stems, buses and/or individual audio tracks, and offers several modules in a pre-routed configuration. You can adjust the parameters of each module; used in combination these are designed to give you a quick and easy tool for adding sparkle to your music.

You can purchase Grand Finale now from the Klevgrand website. It’s currently available for $29.99 (that’s half price) and there’s a demo to download, too. It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.