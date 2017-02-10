More

Klevgrand’s Baervaag brings simplicity to FM synthesis

It’s available for PC/Mac and iOS

Klevgrand has released Baervaag, a typically quirky take on FM synthesis. This plugin instrument comes with one carrier and one modulator, and you can morph between oscillator waveforms.

Take a look at the video above to get a flavour of what Baervaag can do. It’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats ($13) from the Klevgrand website (you can download a demo) and also for iOS from the Apple App Store (£4.99/$4.99).   

 Klevgrand Baervaag features 

  • FM Feedback, Filter, ADSR Attack and Volume can be modulated by velocity
  • Oscillators can be shaped between sine, square and PWM
  • One ADSR for each oscillator
  • Controllable wobble factor that adds analogue unpredictability
  • 50+ handcrafted presets created by professional musicians
