Klevgrand’s Baervaag brings simplicity to FM synthesis

Klevgrand has released Baervaag, a typically quirky take on FM synthesis. This plugin instrument comes with one carrier and one modulator, and you can morph between oscillator waveforms.

Take a look at the video above to get a flavour of what Baervaag can do. It’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats ($13) from the Klevgrand website (you can download a demo) and also for iOS from the Apple App Store (£4.99/$4.99).

Klevgrand Baervaag features