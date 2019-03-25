Klevgrand launches FreeAMP, a free edition of its REAMP plugin

Klevgrand has announced a new free edition of its REAMP tube and tape saturation plugin, called FreeAMP.

This new version takes Klevgrand’s favourite profiles and combines them into one, easy-to-use profile, controlled by just the three knobs.

FreeAMP is available in AU, VST and AAX formats and available to download from the Klevgrand website now (user account required).

FreeAMP features