Klevgrand’s REAMP makes your music sound like it was recorded through vintage analogue audio gear

REAMP is Klevgrand’s new complex spectral saturation processor, and is designed to simulate the sound of classic analogue audio gear. You can run both individual tracks and full mixes through it to add some vintage character.

You can choose from seven gear models, all of whch are based on real hardware. The algorithm used is said to be highly CPU-efficient and to add almost no latency. Four-band spectral drive controls enable you to tweak the processing for specific frequencies, and a switch lets you adjust the harmonics created by the saturation.

REAMP is available now as a VST/AU/AAX plugin for PC and Mac. The regular price is $59.99, but you can currently purchase it for $29.99, and a demo is available, too. Find out more on the Klevgrand website.

There’s also an AUv3 version for iPad that you can purchase from the Apple App Store. Again, you can get 50% off the regular price at the moment: it costs $9.99/£9.99 rather than $19.99/£19.99.