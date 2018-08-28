Klevgrand calls on analogue inspiration for its GotoEQ plugin and iPad app

Analogue emulations aren’t usually Klevgrand Audio’s thing, but the company is stepping into this territory with the GotoEQ. A recreation of a classic passive tube EQ unit, this takes things further by adding dynamic EQ bands, continuous frequency selection and metering functionality.

The interface looks pretty familiar, giving you high-pass filtering, four frequency selectors for each of its four bands and additional controls below them. Continuous frequency selection means that each band can be tuned as you wish, while the Dynamic Attenuation control enables you to activate compression across a band’s range.

GotoEQ is available now as a VST/AU/AAX plugin for PC and Mac, and also as an AUv3 iPad app. You can buy the desktop version for $29.99 on the Klevgrand website, while the iPad version can be had for $9.99 on the Apple App Store.