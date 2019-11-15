Kerry King's first Dean signature is unveiled… and it's very pricey indeed

If Kerry King's recent switch to Dean Guitars was a bit of a shock, coming as it is towards the apparent end of Slayer's life as a touring band and King's long association with BC Rich, his first model with new endorsee Dean is equally eyebrow-raising.

It's not a semi-hollow jazzer, don't panic. It's the familiar V the guitarist has long been known for, but it's the price that's a bit of a shocker – the Dean USA Kerry King V is $8,666.

It's a limited run of 50 and those dedicated / well-off enough to take the plunge will get a 'Kerry King V'-shaped mahogany body in Black Satin with Gloss Red Cross and a beveled maple top, Kerry King spec C-shape three-piece maple neck and a 24 jumbo-fret ebony fingerboard with pearl, stone and ebony Kerry King custom inlays and fiber optic LED side dots.

The bridge is a Kahler KFK signature, there's also a Floyd Rose R2 nut and Grover tuners.

A Sustainiac pickup features in the neck and an EMG 81 with PA2 Preamp Booster at the bridge.

