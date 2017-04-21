Kerry Ellis: 5 vocalists that blew my mind

On new album Golden Days, Kerry Ellis once again proves herself as a terrifyingly talented all-rounder of a singer.

Ellis first broke into the music industry as a theatrical powerhouse, providing show-stopping vocals for West End production My Fair Lady through the back-end of the ‘90s and into the early ‘00s.

It was at this point that Ellis caught the ear of Brian May. She then landed the role of Meat in Queen’s jukebox musical We Will Rock You, before going on to impress in a slew of shows - including Miss Saigon, Les Misérables and, most notably, Wicked.

As she established herself as one of the West End and Broadway’s hottest properties, she remained in contact with May and in 2010 the pair worked together on her debut solo album, Anthems.

Seven years on and the duo are back with Golden Days, an album split between original recordings and reworked versions of tracks as diverse as Amazing Grace and Parisienne Walkways.

“I don’t think we planned to come in and say, ‘Right, we’re going to do these songs,’” Ellis says on the eclectic mix of material. “It was organic. Some of the covers have come to us along the way.

“For instance, I Who Have Nothing - we went to Italy and performed at a huge festival and played with an Italian singer called Irene. That song then became very poignant to us and we had to put it onto the album.

“Then you have Born Free: we have worked a bit with Virginia McKenna, who is the founder of the [wildlife charity] Born Free Foundation, and we have gone over to South Africa and experienced a little bit of that and done some work over there. So we went on to do a version of Born Free that is completely different to the original version. It’s very special to us and it was a natural progression for that to go onto the album.”

And how about the original material, we wonder: was it a case of sending ideas back and forth over email, as is so often the case in 2017?

“Some of it developed on tour, some of it we have performed live on tour, some happened in the studio,” Ellis responds.

“Brian might bring in an idea and some lyrics or just a riff and a melody and we would develop it together… and then some of it just came over email!”

Brian is great to work with. He does have ideas to push me in certain directions which I might not think of initially

It seems that Ellis and May have formed quite the working relationship, bouncing ideas off each other in the studio and developing an unmistakable chemistry on stage.

“Brian is great to work with. He does have ideas to push me in certain directions which I might not think of initially. Some things work and some things don’t work. He might suggest something and I’ll think, ‘Oh, I can’t do that,’ and it will turn out great and become one of my favourite parts of the song.

“He has a great ear as well and he encourages me to try different things. He thinks like a singer sometimes which is very helpful as well.”

As Ellis’s profile has shot skywards, she admits that connecting with her audience has been a welcome product of her knack of belting out incredible performances.

“I get people telling me that they saw me in Wicked or on Broadway or whatever and it is lovely to have an impact on people, especially with young people and when children tell me that I inspired them to sing. That is lovely because it means that you have had an impact on somebody. Especially now that I am a parent, knowing that you can have an effect on another generation is wonderful.”

This brings us onto the meat of today’s discussion with Kerry, as we charge her with the task of picking out the vocalists that had the biggest impact on her. Her eclectic fab five of vocal powerhouses, pop royalty and singer-songwriter sensations follow…

Golden Days is out now.