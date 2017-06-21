Keeley updates the most popular boutique compressor pedal in the world

Keeley has announced the Compressor Plus, an update to the most popular boutique compressor pedal in the world.

Simplicity is the focus of the Compressor Plus, with a humbucker/single coil release switch that automatically adjusts attack and release for a guitar’s pickup type.

Elsewhere, the tone control emphasises sensitive harmonics that can be lost in compression, while sustain and blend function exactly as you’d expect.

Keeley has put 15 years of knowhow into this, so we’re looking forward to putting it through its paces.

The Compressor Plus is available from 5 July for $129 (regular price: $179). Head over to Robert Keeley for more info.