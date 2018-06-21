Keeley releases Aria Compressor & Overdrive pedal

Announced way back at Winter NAMM - and one of our pedals of the show, no less – Keeley’s Aria Compressor & Overdrive is now finally available.

The Aria teams the Keeley Compressor with the Red Dirt Overdrive, and offers switchable effects order, promising big sustain and rounded gain tones.

There’s also “tons of volume for boosting and pushing your amp”, says Keeley, while TRS insert jacks allow the pedal to be divided into two units, with effects in between.

Like its forebears, the Aria packs level, blend, sustain and tone knobs for the compressor, and level, drive, tone and low/high gain switches for the drive.

The Aria is available now for $199. Robert Keeley has more.