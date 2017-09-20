Keeley Electronics drops Germanium Super Phat Mod

Mod guru Robert Keeley has unveiled a new limited edition tweak on his much-loved Super Phat Mod pedal (itself based on the classic Boss BD-2 circuit), featuring a Tungsram AC125 germanium transistor.

The new transistor mod is reportedly placed directly after the tone stack in order to simulate a thoroughly-toasted tube amp power stage, making for a more direct and aggressive tone, albeit with that fuzzy germanium edge.

The Germanium Super Phat Mod comes in a gold finish that - fun collector fact - has actually been misprinted with a reference to the AC128 transistor, which was actually switched-out in favour of the 125 at a late stage.

The Germanium Super Phat Mod is hand-built and available now at an MSRP of $169 and the first 100 pedals will be signed by RK himself. No doubt our collected loved ones/credit suppliers will be particularly keen to hear this information.