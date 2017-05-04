Kaz Rodriguez talks viral hits, hybrid drums and A-list fans

Kaz Rodriguez is a drummer very much treading his own path.

In his late teens Kaz was already emerging as a session player with potent drumming skills, an unbeatable work ethic and bags of promise. He worked with pop acts and spent a year earning his stripes on the road with Cirque Du Soleil. But it was when he opened his laptop and started making backing tracks for drummers that the magic really started happening.

Through sheer determination and a healthy dose of hustle, his trailblazing drum-shed tracks made their way into the hands and clinics of key players including Aaron Spears, Tony Royster Jr, Eric Moore and Chris Coleman. Kaz’s name spread like wildfire, his tracks started selling in their thousands and soon YouTube was buzzing with drummers jamming to odd-time fusion workouts like 7 To The Power Of 6. Three albums in and the hype surrounding Kaz is still growing. There’s even talk of a collaboration with super-fan Travis Barker.

Kaz always set out to create a signature drumming style and sound, just like his heroes Simon Phillips and Stewart Copeland. Not only is his fluid, groove-filled playing impossible to pigeonhole, but his pioneering spirit with unique custom drums, cymbal stacks and electronics has enabled him to add a visual and sonic stamp to everything he does. Kaz’s love of hybrid drumming and his desire to share his encyclopedic knowledge of electronics has even landed him a role as International Artist and hybrid guru for Roland, plus a packed schedule of international clinics and drum festivals.

While his musical journey didn’t start on such a positive note - family finances meant he couldn’t afford lessons and he suffered for years at the hands of bullies - the young drummer channelled his energy into honing his craft by whatever means possible, and at just 29 years of age he has achieved more than most drummers achieve in a lifetime. Here, Kaz opens up about his incredible journey, life lessons and why he’s only just getting started...

When did music first feature in your life?

“Rhythm was a natural thing to me, I was always tapping away. My dad used to play Michael Jackson’s Thriller on vinyl and my mum could feel me bumping away inside her tummy! It was meant to be. I also had this habit of not going in the bath or shower unless I was tapping on the tiles with music. The tiles on the wall were pitched. Early on my mum understood that I had this love for rhythm and it made me happy.”

Were there musicians in your family?

“I was brought up in a non-musical family. My family couldn’t afford to pay for music lessons and they wanted me to do something different, safer; be a doctor, an accountant. But I couldn’t do that.”

So how did you go about learning the drums?

“Most drummers have stories about how they’ve struggled. This isn’t an easy game or craft, but I found ways to overcome it. I got bullied a lot and I used to wait in the school drum room for three hours so the bullies would go. My music teacher would let me stay there until she had to leave. I’d practise and try to figure out how this drum kit thing worked.”

When did you know you wanted to make a career from it? “

I always wanted to figure out how to make a career out of it. Every month I’d go into my local shop and buy drum magazines like Rhythm and check out my idols. I was listening to Michael Jackson, so Jonathan ‘Sugarfoot’ Moffatt was one. I was obsessed with Toto, Simon Phillips, Jeff Porcaro. And Stewart Copeland. Simon and Stewart were my two main guys. I tore out the front cover of Rhythm and put pictures on my wall. I said to myself, ‘I want to be like these guys one day.’

“I used to busk at age 11. My teacher allowed me to take a floor tom, a snare drum and a hi-hat. I put it all in one bag, and the floor tom was a kick drum. I used to go into Central London and busk illegally, just to make enough money. I wanted to figure out how a musician can get paid to play. I saved up until I could afford my first ever drum kit.”

So by this point you were starting to show promise behind the kit?

“I was a self-taught drummer, but my high school could see the potential in me and they got me a scholarship to a Saturday school called CYM (Centre For Young Musicians) in Waterloo.

"I met the most incredible drum teacher there who really pushed me. His name was Mark Bryant. He was a major influence on me, not through teaching me how to play drums, but mentally preparing me for how to understand drumming.

“I was all about chops as a kid. I dreamt about playing like Simon Phillips and I used to copy the way he plays. Mark could see that I was really obsessed with playing so many things, but he wanted me to cultivate and control it.”