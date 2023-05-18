Karnivool pedalboard tour: Jon Stockman and Drew Goddard

Karnivool's visits to the UK have been few and far between (we can thank the pandemic for much of that) but they were greeted to a hero's welcome when they finally made it over. The Perth band never disappoint; they always deliver live and are big on tones, hooks and a progressive treatment of alternative rock that's set them apart for years.
The realities of touring for bands now are hard; freight costs are dictating rig choices for overseas shows more than ever. So we're not surprised to see guitarist and co-founder Drew Goddard playing with a streamlined pedalboard alongside his trusty choice of Peavey 5150 tube amp. Bassist Jon Stockman is another matter…
Even in a somewhat compromised 'Macgyver' European touring mode, he's got a more involved bass pedalboard than most players we've ever met. It's reflective of a creative musician who has put a lot of thought into his sound and how he can evolve it. He's also the player who developed the Alpha Omega pedal with Darkglass.
Karnivool's other guitarist Mark 'Hoss' Hosking was using a rack amp modelling processor for tones so didn't have a 'board to show us.
Check out the videos below as Drew and Jon guide us through their pedalboards.
Jon Stockman pedalboard tour
Drew Goddard pedalboard tour
- Find out more at karnivool.com (opens in new tab)