Junkie XL reveals his production secrets in a new series of Studio Time

You might know him best for his 2002 remix of Elvis Presley’s A Little Less Conversation, but Junkie XL (AKA Tom Holkenborg) has spent the past few years carving out a very successful career as a composer for film (Max Max: Fury Road, Deadpool) and video games.

He’s also turned tutor, covering a range of topics in his Studio Time series, series 2 of which kicks off today. In the first episode, Tom discusses his approach when composing for strings, using his work on the movie Brimstone as an example.

You can check out the video above; there’ll be another new video next week, and you can also watch the whole of the first series of Studio Time now.