Joyo unveils Jam Buddy pedalboard guitar amp with speakers

Pedals that double as amps are taking over – just take at look at our round-up of all-in-one guitar rig solutions – but Joyo's Jam Buddy is the first pedalboard amp we can recall seeing with built-in speakers.

The Jam Buddy offers a pair of 2” speakers, with 4W of output apiece, plus two footswitchable channels and a built-in delay circuit.

A built-in rechargeable battery offers three hours of battery life, while Bluetooth can also be used to playback music. Joyo claims the amp takes pedals in front of it “really well”, too. Neat.

The Jam Buddy will be $99 when it launches later this year. Head over to Joyo Audio for more info.

Features