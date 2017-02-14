Joyo unveils Jam Buddy pedalboard guitar amp with speakers

Pedals that double as amps are taking over – just take at look at our round-up of all-in-one guitar rig solutions – but Joyo's Jam Buddy is the first pedalboard amp we can recall seeing with built-in speakers.
The Jam Buddy offers a pair of 2” speakers, with 4W of output apiece, plus two footswitchable channels and a built-in delay circuit.
A built-in rechargeable battery offers three hours of battery life, while Bluetooth can also be used to playback music. Joyo claims the amp takes pedals in front of it “really well”, too. Neat.
The Jam Buddy will be $99 when it launches later this year. Head over to Joyo Audio for more info.
Features
- Amp power: 2x4W
- Speakers: 40mm (about 2”) x 2
- Guitar channels: clean channel, OD channel (class and hi-gain modes can be switched by pedal)
- Battery life: 3 hours
- Bluetooth version: 4.0
- Delay effect control knob: time/ mix/ feedback
- Guitar’s effects control knobs: clean gain/drive gain/tone/master
- Control pedal: channel switching pedal/OD mod switching pedal
- Input and output: Guitar input/Headphone
- Built in battery: 7.4V/2200mAh（lithium battery
- AC adapter output voltage: DC 9V/3A
- Weight: 680g
- Size: 156（Length）x 183（Width）x 75（Height）mm