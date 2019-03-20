Joyo launches compact multi-function wah/volume pedals

Joyo Audio has announced a pair of compact multi-function wah/volume pedals, the Wah-I Classic Wah and Wah-II Multimode.

Both pedals combine wah and volume functions, with a minimum volume knob to adjust the heel-down level.

The Wah-II adds a Q value knob (labelled ‘quality’) and range knob to adjust the width of the sweep and frequency range respectively.

Joyo’s promising an ergonomic feel to the treadle, while bright LEDs are also onboard.

The Wah-I and Wah-II are available now for $69 and $79 respectively. See Joyo Audio for more info.