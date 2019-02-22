Joyo has a Vision: to cram 18 modulation effects into one $89 pedal

Joyo has announced the Vision, an affordable dual-channel modulation entry in its R Series pedal line, which packs a whopping 18 effects.

Each channel features nine effects as well as independent speed/rate, control and depth/mix knobs, while a three-way toggle switch adjusts the sequence of the two effects.

Here’s how the channels are divided up:

Channel A: MOD-PH, CHO, ST-PH, FLG, RING, ROT, TREM, LQD-PH, TRI-CH

Channel B: OPT-TRM, SM-CH, LOW-BIT, AT-WAH, ANLG-FL, PHASE, OCTA, STUT, VIBRA

Other features include independent tap tempo controls (via holding down the relevant footswitch), plus stereo inputs and outputs and Joyo’s ambience LED lights.

The Vision is available now for $89 - pop over to Joyo Audio for more info.