Joyo has expanded its Bantamp lunchbox guitar amp series with the launch of the FireBrand.

The two-channel, 20W head deploys a single 12AX7 tube in the preamp and uses a solid-state power amp, but crams an FX loop, headphone output with speaker emulation, and aux in into its compact enclosure.

(Image credit: Joyo Audio)

Unusually for a valve amp, it also boasts Bluetooth connectivity for playing along to songs.

The Bantamp FireBrand is available now for $169. See Joyo Audio for more.