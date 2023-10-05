Jorja Smith becomes the latest artist to cover Harry Styles’ As It Was, following Lewis Capaldi, John Mayer, Arcade Fire and - of course - Rick Astley

Harry Styles’ As It Was now seems to have beyond being simply a hit record and become a cultural phenomenon. Released just last year, it’s already been covered countless times, including by John Mayer (sort of), Lewis Capaldi, Arcade Fire and - the ultimate badge of honour, this - Rick Astley.

Now British singer Jorja Smith has tackled the track in BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. This emphasises the As It Was’s slightly melancholic side; despite its upbeat vibe, it’s worth noting that the song is actually written in a minor key.

Smith is currently promoting her new album, Falling or Flying, and also performed Little Things, the highly percussive single that’s taken from the new record.

Discussing the birth of As It Was, co-writer Tyler Johnson told Music Week last year: “Harry was sitting on the Moog One and I liked what he was playing, so I sat down and played as he started to write the melodies and the lyrics. Tom [Hull, aka Kid Harpoon] did a half-time beat around it, we were like, ‘No, it’s not right.’ So then Tom played the double time beat, which felt very good.”

Styles is also partial to a cover or two - his version of Peter Gabriel's Sledgehamer is a particular highlight, drawing favourable comparisons with the original.