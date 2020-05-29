Jon Gomm's acoustic guitar masterpiece Passionflower is finally on Spotify

Jon Gomm's original performance video of Passionflower has 17 million views and counting on YouTube, and helped bring International attention to the UK acoustic guitar virtuoso's incredible talents. Now it's finally on Spotify.

Gomm has also announced he's signed to Kscope records – marking the first time he's partnered with a label since he went independent as an artist with his 2003 debut album.

He's celebrated the news with the release of a live performance of his signature track from a show at the Paul McCartney Auditorium in Liverpool from November 2019. You can watch it above.

You can also check out a newly recorded version of Passionflower on Spotify below.

Surprisingly, until now Gomm had never recorded a version of the song that he'd been happy with to release.

His fiend, Australia based producer Andy Sorenson, took Gomm's raw, intimate solo acoustic performance and expanded it.

This sound is also said to be a reflection of the new music Gomm will release on Kscope later in 2020.

Jon Gomm had the following to say about this new landmark in his career:

"I’ve always been known as a fiercely independent artist, with whatever successes and failures all achieved by my own merit. In reality, it was a team, with my wife Natasha as my manager for over a decade. But when our daughter was born, something had to give, so she wisely quit.

"I realised that it’s not compromising my ethics to work with other independents who can help me"

"So after my own internal battle like when Clarke Kent fights a drunken Superman clinging to his old powers, I had to admit to myself that a big part of my working alone was that I was scared of being rejected. And because of that I’d fostered a lot of mistrust, to protect myself.

"I realised that it’s not compromising my ethics to work with other independents who can help me. And maybe it was time to finally grow up.

"As soon as I mentioned to friends I was looking for a label, Kscope came up twice – once from Dan Tompkins (Tesseract), and once from someone who works in music promotion, and they both thought it would be a good home for me.

"So I met with the label, and they just want to help artists they love release music. It’s that simple. They don’t want to change me or my music or control it. And they are so, so patient. Thank fuck.

"It feels like a symbiosis of two independent entities. I have not been eaten. In fact they’ve given me freedom I never had."

"Judging by what people tell me, it’s the song everyone wants to be able to stream"

Gomm also took the opportunity to reflect on the song that has moved so many people, and inspired many acoustic players to develop their percussive technique.

"Judging by what people tell me, it’s the song everyone wants to be able to stream," he added. "Living in the inner city in Leeds, your 'garden' is a 12-foot square concrete yard glued to a million others.

"I once threw some passion fruit seeds in the dirt, almost as a joke. One day I came back from tour, and went out into the yard and there was green everywhere. I traced the vines back to this little pot where I’d thrown the seeds. It was like Roald Dahl had written this huge plant across my life.

"Then the first day of summer arrived, and this plant tasted sunlight, and buds all over it burst open into flowers pulsating with life. Thousands of miles from its tropical home, lost in the grey urban north, turning seemingly pointless struggle into vivid existence.

"So I wrote this song for it, and my friends made a video of me playing it, and the song then started to live out its own meaning, as it went from nothing, just from people sharing it, into a this life-changing phenomenon, so that I ended up playing on TV shows and stages all over the world, touring Europe, Australia, North and South America, Africa, China. Famous people told me they were fans, my childhood music magazines sprung to life.

Jon Gomm will be performing a live online show on SUNDAY JUNE 14, 2020 - 8:15pm UK / 9:15pm EU / 12:15pm Pacific / 2:15pm Central / 3:15pm Eastern / 4:15pm BRT

Tickets are Pay What You Want from jongomm.com/shows