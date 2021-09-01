More

Johnny Marr rocks a 9-pickup Strat in the video for new song Spirit Power And Soul

By

Go big or go home

Johnny Marr could probably wear a chicken suit and look cool, so a Strat with nine pickups is always going to turn heads in his video for comeback single Spirit, Power And Soul. 

More Marr

Electronic

(Image credit: EMI / Electronic)

Interview: Johnny Marr looks back on Electronic's debut album 30 years on

There's a distinct vibe of his days in Electronic to the song's sound - the first taste of forthcoming EP series Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 - but the details of this particular custom electric guitar are yet to be revealed. 

“Spirit, Power And Soul is a kind of mission statement," Marr says of the song. "I had an idea about an electro sound with gospel feeling, in my own words – an electro soul anthem.”

Preorder Fever Dreams pt 1 (release date TBC) at Jonny Marr's website

Rob Laing
Rob Laing

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before that I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. 