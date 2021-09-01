Johnny Marr rocks a 9-pickup Strat in the video for new song Spirit Power And Soul

Johnny Marr could probably wear a chicken suit and look cool, so a Strat with nine pickups is always going to turn heads in his video for comeback single Spirit, Power And Soul.

There's a distinct vibe of his days in Electronic to the song's sound - the first taste of forthcoming EP series Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 - but the details of this particular custom electric guitar are yet to be revealed.

“Spirit, Power And Soul is a kind of mission statement," Marr says of the song. "I had an idea about an electro sound with gospel feeling, in my own words – an electro soul anthem.”

