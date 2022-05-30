Johnny Depp joins Jeff Beck on guitar for Hendrix, Marvin Gaye and Lennon covers as Amber Heard legal battle concludes

Johnny Depp took time out from his high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard to make a surprise appearance playing alongside guitar legend, Jeff Beck last night (May 29) in Sheffield, England.

Depp, who is currently awaiting the verdict of his defamation case against the American actress, jumped on a plane to the UK where he joined Jeff Beck for a number of songs, including a trio of covers - Jimi Hendrix, Little Wing; Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On? and Isolation by John Lennon.

Depp and Beck previously collaborated on the John Lennon song for a studio recording in 2020, and the official video for the song was recently unveiled via Beck's YouTube channel.

Armed with a Strat, Tele and 12-string acoustic for the Depp-penned Hedy Lamarr, the Hollywood Vampires member took rhythm guitar duties as well as vocals for the songs, backed by Beck’s live band including bassist Rhonda Smith, drummer Anika Nilles, keyboard player Robert Adam Stevenson and cellist Vanessa Freebairn-Smith.

Elsewhere, the court hearings for Depp/Heard’s legal case have reached their conclusion and are awaiting a verdict from the jury. Depp is seeking $50m in damages for defamation from his ex-wife following an article she wrote in the Washington Post.

Meanwhile Amber Heard has counter-sued for $100m and alleging that Depp’s case is a continuation of the “abuse and harassment” she claims to have suffered during the couples’ marriage, saying that Depp has orchestrated a “smear campaign” against her.