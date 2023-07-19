John Petrucci launches new company Tonemission, announces IR Collection

Dream Theater titan John Petrucci has announced the launch of his new company Tonemission to "promote high-tech products that enable guitarists to share in his love and pursuit of amazing guitar tones." Its first product will be the John Petrucci IR Collection: Vol. 1.

The collection of impulse responses from Petrucci's guitar rig aims to replicate his exact signal chain for recording. It focuses on the last three studio albums he has tracked: Terminal Velocity, LTE3, and A View From The Top Of The World. Tonemission claim this is the first time impulse responses have been created that precisely match the 'exact sounds on the artist’s specific albums'.

(Image credit: Tonemission )

“I’m a tone freak,” admits Petrucci. “I’ve always been obsessed with guitar and amplifier tone. This is my tone mission, and that’s the name of the new company that will bring the John Petrucci IR Collection: Vol. 1 impulse responses to the world: Tonemission.”

“For most of my career I’ve only known the world of physical guitar amplifiers and cabinets and admittedly, I scoffed a bit in the past at digital representations of these things,” he adds. “However, with incredible advances in capture techniques and resolution being made over the past several years, I now find myself a believer and a user. The goal was to make these IRs available commercially and share them with other guitar players and creative people who I just knew would love them as much as I did.”

Users will be able to utilise each individual microphone capture as a standalone sound or combine them as they wish liking by loading multiple different IRs. The collection includes 34 IRs are delivered in six different resolutions: 44.1-kHz/16-bit; 44.1-kHz/24-bit; 48-kHz16-bit; 48-kHz/24-bit; 88.2-kHz/24-bit; and 96-kHz/24-bit .wav files.

(Image credit: Tonemission)

“For each record, we took our time ensuring the sound in the room was heard and felt on the other side of the glass,” notes John. “With the John Petrucci IR Collection, our goal is to give you instant and convenient access to those sounds.”

Petrucci has ambitions for Tonemission beyond sales – he wants it to become a community of players.

“Music is all about sharing sound, and so am I,” Petrucci explains. “Almost every basic music instruction book includes the proverb ‘A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.’ The John Petrucci IR Collection: Vol. 1 is the first step for Tonemission and me to bring what I’ve learned to the broadest user base possible. From there, they can find their own sonic visions.”

The John Petrucci IR Collection: Vol. 1 is priced at $79.99 and available through Tonemission

