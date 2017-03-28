John Paul White on making his first album since The Civil Wars: "I didn’t know if I would do this again"

After a long hiatus, John Paul White, formerly of The Civil Wars, is back with new album, Beulah. We talk to the Grammy winner about travel, bells and whistles and William Blake.

It’s all go for John Paul White at the moment, as he releases his first solo album since 2008’s The Long Goodbye, which was overshadowed by his work in the Grammy-winning duo The Civil Wars, who eventually came to rest in 2014. We catch up with him in the midst of touring the wonderful new Beulah record.

It’s kind of surreal; I didn’t know or care if I would do this again, to be honest

“I’m on my way across Arkansas, so if I lose signal, please bear with me,” he begins, in a friendly Alabaman drawl. “We’re driving across the desert to LA to play at a place called the Troubadour in a couple of days' time. I was adamant I wasn’t going to miss my wife’s birthday, so now we have a lot of travelling to do, but I’m kind of excited about it. I may not ever wanna do it again, but it’s fun this time so far!”

The travelling side to the musician’s world is something White is less familiar with these days, having not released or toured an album since the demise of The Civil Wars; what made him write another album, we wonder.

“It’s kind of surreal; I didn’t know or care if I would do this again, to be honest,” he laughs. “We have a little studio in the Shoals called Single Lock Records, so I’ve been helping other people make music and writing songs with artists, for their records, and I’ve been completely happy doing that. This came out of nowhere, but I’ve been enjoying it. I actually tried not to write Beulah, so when the songs came into my head I paid no attention to it.”

He gives a small laugh and says that when he told his wife he was going to write, she was “incredibly surprised”, but he went and rattled off eight or 10 songs in three days.