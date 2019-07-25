John Patitucci announced for London Bass Guitar Show 2019

With only eight weeks to go until the London Bass Guitar Show, the announcements are rolling in thick and fast, and three-time Grammy winner John Patitucci is the latest to join the line-up.

John is a bona fide music legend, having been Grammy-nominated over 15 times and played on many other Grammy award-winning recordings.

Besides working with Chick Corea, Tony Williams, Dizzy Gillespie, Wayne Shorter, John Mayer, Alicia Keys, Herbie Hancock, Bono and many others, John has spent 30+ years honing a solid-gold reputation in the jazz world.

John will be performing in the Auditorium on Saturday 21 September - tickets are on sale now, and likely to sell out quick.

This year the show is co-located with the UK Guitar Show at a brand new venue, the Business Design Centre, Islington. Top brands like Charvel, Ernie Ball, ESP, Aguilar, Peavey, Fender, Framus, Warwick, Gretsch, Ibanez, Music Man and PRS will be there, plus many more, with experts on hand to chat and maybe even deliver a show bargain.

The likes of Nick Beggs, Ariane Cap and Cody Wright are already confirmed to perform, and there are many more announcements to come.

Tickets for the show and John Patitucci’s performance are available from the UK Guitar Show and London Bass Guitar Show site.