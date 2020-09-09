John Mayer's video for Land Rover is very John Mayer indeed

Every time we think we've reached peak John Mayer, he surprises us again. After all, this is a man who can make a seemingly throwaway song about drone shots of yachts catchy. But his new short film promoting the Land Rover Defender in Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park is a new level of Mayerishness.

The short film, titled John Mayer Goes Outside, has it all; warm but self-knowing comedy, cutting edge outdoors fashion, the tranquillity of being amongst ancient giant Redwood trees, Mayer driving out of a pothole and for keen fans of his music, the re-emergence of Simple Song at the end.

The short song first started to surface during live performances in 2017, but Mayer actually wrote it on his birthday in 2014 and now he's playing it again – in the back of his Defender with a signature Martin acoustic guitar.

Could this mean a studio version will surface soon? Who knows in the wonderful world of Mayer.