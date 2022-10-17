Lizzy McAlpine, John Mayer and Jacob Collier perform Never Gonna Be Alone together for the first time

By Rob Laing
published

The collaboration finally got its live debut at the Troubadour

Jacob Collier
Lizzy McAlpine's fans got a surprise at her 6 October LA Troubadour show when not only Jacob Collier showed up to guest on their collaboration Never Gonna Be Alone, but John Mayer too. 

It was the first time the their 2022 single has been performed live by the trio, here in a sublime, more acoustic light. 

While McAlpine and Collier played acoustic guitars, Mayer used his relic'd Charvel Custom Shop San Dimas (circa 2017) with skateboard-inspired skull and snake graphics – a personal connection for the guitarist.

The artwork is inspired by a Powell Peralta 'McGill' skateboard deck Mayer owned as a child the late ‘80s. 

 

