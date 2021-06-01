John Mayer teases a hot pink finish for his PRS Silver Sky series and new solo album announcement

John Mayer's signature PRS Silver Sky series is brilliant, controversial, a top-seller and always a talking point for the electric guitar community, and slowly but surely it is being refreshed in some of the nicest colour finishes we have seen this side of vintage Fender.

But are we about to see a new finish for summer 2021? The social media tea leaves suggest as much, with John Mayer posting a cryptic picture on Instagram of him cradling a signature Silver Sky finished in what looks to be an eye-catching shade of hot-pink.

This pink finish Silver Sky assumes the usual Strat-inspired form. It has the much-debated reverse PRS headstock, a rosewood fingerboard with birds inlay, and the look of new guitar about it. And if the magazine mock-up image is to be believed, we might have concrete news arriving this coming Friday 4 June, which would set the scene nicely for the summer NAMM announcements.

A post shared by John Mayer 💎 (@johnmayer) A photo posted by on

Thus far, the Silver Sky has been offered in a variety of metallic finishes, Moc Sand and Frost solid colours, plus the occasional limited edition polychromatic finish such as the Nebula and Lunar Ice models to set the collector market alight. Hot pink, though? That's bold.

The text on Mayer's faux magazine cover also suggest there might be more than just a Silver Sky announcement. With his first solo album in four years reportedly completed since March, Friday might well be the day when a release date and a title is shared with the world.

Mayer's diary is filling up nicely. He hits the road with Dead & Company in August. Joining Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead onstage, the Long Strange Trip tour commences on 18 August at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh, North Carolina, before finishing on Halloween at the Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles. See Dead & Company for dates and details.