John Mayer creates karaoke version of his song Stop This Train on TikTok

Sing along with John

John Mayer
(Image credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

It's not really surprising news to find out John Mayer is good at TikTok and has already gain over a million followers in just over a month. He's equally adept at broad comedy strokes as well as insightful guitar demo excellence and lessons

Mayer's latest move below is playing the acoustic guitar part and even supplying the lyrics to encourage followers to sing along to his 2006 Continuum album classic Stop This Train. Because… why not?

@johnmayer

Stop This Train duet starter kit 🚂 ##guitar ##guitartok ##duet ##songs

♬ original sound - johnmayer

We also love this…

@johnmayer

##guitar ##guitartok ##tutorial ##influencer

♬ original sound - johnmayer

