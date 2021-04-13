John Mayer creates karaoke version of his song Stop This Train on TikTok

It's not really surprising news to find out John Mayer is good at TikTok and has already gain over a million followers in just over a month. He's equally adept at broad comedy strokes as well as insightful guitar demo excellence and lessons.

Mayer's latest move below is playing the acoustic guitar part and even supplying the lyrics to encourage followers to sing along to his 2006 Continuum album classic Stop This Train. Because… why not?

We also love this…

