Get $1000 of gear when you sign up for Joe Satriani's G4 Experience

Joe Satriani's G4 experience is a super-premium 4-day programme of star workshops, nightly concerts and more.

In the video below, Joe discusses the $2099+ event and two of the event's guest.

Activities include daily workshops with Satriani, Neal Schon, Rick Nielsen, Kiko Loureiro, Lari Basilio, Bumblefoot, and others, plus nightly concerts with Satriani and very special guests.

Guitar maintenance sessions with Joe’s personal guitar tech are also included, as well as signing sessions and special jams every night, and so much more.

Satriani comments, "Five years ago, I went into our first G4 Experience kicking and screaming. I don’t really like putting on clinics. Clinics can be very dry, very clinical. I don’t want to show up at a guitar store, sit on a folding chair and talk about finger exercises.

"My thing is putting on a concert. We invented the G4 Experience with the idea that we could do both – we could spend our days together doing clinics and interactive jams, and then every night put on a concert featuring myself and all of the players that allow students to see a show up close in a very intimate way.

"It’s the ultimate VIP experience. You’re right there with us as we’re putting on concerts right in front of you."

As an extra bonus, sign up by October 1 and receive $1,000 in free gear including...

• D'Addario pedal tuner and goodie bag

• PW CT-20 Pigtronix Gatekeeper Micro

• Gatekeeper Micro Ibanez JD9 Jet Driver pedal

• TC Electronic Riff Tracker

• String Swing Guitar Hanger

• Line 6 Helix Native Plugin

and more!

For more information and to sign up, head over to g4experience.com.