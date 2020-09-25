Joe Duplantier talks Charvel guitars, EVH amps and tone for the next Gojira album

VGS 2020: "It's love – I love music, I love guitars,"says Joe Duplantier of the inspiration behind his latest signature model with Charvel. And it's this passion for the creativity and craft of his music that has made Gojira one of the greatest metal bands to emerge in the last 30 years.

Before the world finds where the French band is heading next after the release of lockdown single Another World, we wanted to find out more from him about the Joe Duplantier Signature Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 2 HH E Mahogany.

It was one of our favourite guitars from the NAMM Show at the start of the year, and one we recently got our hands on.

Of course, while we spoke to Joe in-depth about his guitar journey and mindset as one of metal's most distinctive players, we had to try and coax some info about what Gojira's next album might sound like on the guitar front. See our interview above for that and more.

