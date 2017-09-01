Joe Bonamassa on playing with Eric Clapton, Live At Carnegie Hall and why the acoustic guitar is his Kryptonite

So there has to be a considerable adjustment in terms of technique when switching from electric to acoustic?

“Usually with electric guitar, with a clean sound you lighten up the right hand and you need a bloom. You can get the bloom out of a pickup. With the acoustic guitar I feel like I hack at them. Tommy Emmanuel: that’s an acoustic guitar player. That guy knows how to get the most out of the guitar and he really lives and breathes this stuff.

With the acoustic guitar I feel like I hack at them. Tommy Emmanuel: that’s an acoustic guitar player

“Rodrigo y Gabriela - these guys know what they’re doing, you know, and unfortunately I don’t have that skill set when it comes to that instrument. To me it’s tuned the same way but it’s a different instrument. I find I barre a lot of stuff and I always play more like Chuck Berry on an acoustic guitar than I do on electric because I’m constantly searching to fill out this sound. Single notes on electric bloom and it sounds thick and you can roll the tone off and adjust.

“If you’re playing on the acoustic you’re trying to cut through a nine-piece band without a cable and, if you are plugged in, to me it sounds like you don’t have the right pickup system and it sounds like rubber bands. You can quote my father if you want; he goes, ‘Joe, you have your electric sound together, but you probably have the world’s worst live acoustic sound’. I go, ‘Thanks, dad’.”

What were the guitars used at the Carnegie Hall gig?

“There were some stage props; there was some stuff from the ‘20s. I brought a Gibson harp guitar from the ‘20s, I had the Robert Johnson acoustic one - L1, or whatever they call it. I had a Cat’s Eye Gretsch archtop, that was pretty nice.

“As far as the functioning guitars are concerned, I used the Grammer Johnny Cash. I used a ‘50 D-18 Mahogany… I believe the mahogany guitars mic so much louder and the proof’s in the pudding. When I would sit with a mahogany guitar I would hear the guitar twice as loud sitting at the same position at the mic with any other. It’s like I used one ear in, one ear out [ie in ear monitoring] for Carnegie. I don’t use in ears in general but I did it to keep the feedback down.

“I used a ‘47 D20, 00028 - that was cool. It had ‘Uncle Jake’ on it, somebody had painted it on there. Some new Gibsons like a J-200, J-45. The new Gibsons sound fine to me and their necks are good. A lot of those banner headstock ones from the ‘40s, if you find one that isn’t cracked and looks like it’s been dragged behind a truck, you find yourself with a neck that’s about the size of a two by four - you know, it’s crazy big. So those were the guitars I was using in a lot of the stuff.”