Joe Bonamassa hails Jeff Beck as "the best rock guitar player in the world"

When Joe Bonamassa talks about the players he admires, we listen. As one of the greatest students of the blues and classic rock, Joe's proved himself a connoisseur of tone and expression time and time again. And in a new interview with our friends over on Guitar World he's keen to save one of the greatest accolades for Jeff Beck.

“This was the first time I heard a Les Paul used as a weapon," explains Joe as he chooses Beck's Let Me Love You from the seminal 1968 album Truth. "I was very intrigued with that. It sounds angry and vital. It sounds like Jeff’s out to prove himself and to show everybody he’s the man. And you’re like, ‘Wow, it’s just a Les Paul and a Marshall.’ But the way he played it was extremely new."

(Image credit: Future)

“And Jeff’s been able to reinvent himself five, six decades since then and he’s still the best rock guitar player in the world. It’s amazing what he’s done.

“I was introduced to Jeff Beck through this song, and I would say this is my ‘favorite Jeff Beck.’ It’s basically the archetype for Led Zeppelin and heavy metal and harder rock in a British format.”

Joe also chose solos from players including Rory Gallagher, Gary Moore and Robin Trower. You can check out the full list over at Guitar World.