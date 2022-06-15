Jim Root Charvel San Dimas signature model confirmed

A Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR M for starters – and it looks like a second Charvel signature model could be on the cards too

Charvel
(Image credit: Charvel)

Jim Root has been playing a Charvel with Slipknot alongside his Fender signature guitars since 2021 and now a production model has been confirmed. The Jim Root Charvel Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR M is a streamlined weapon of brutality and finesse as you'd expect. But it looks like there's another model on the way at some point too! 

The mahogany body features a scalloped lower back bout  for enhanced upper fret access. The bolt-on maple neck features graphite reinforcement for added stability, and it's build for speed with a 12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard with rolled edges and 22 jumbo frets.

Pickups are Root's signature EMG Daemonum humbuckers are controlled with a three-way blade switch and a single volume knob. A Floyd Rose 1500 Series double-locking tremolo bridge system.

Two options will be available at launch; a maple fingerboard / Satin Black finish and an ebony fingerboard / Satin White. Both feature black hardware and come in a Charvel multi-fit hardshell gig bag.

The Jim Root Charvel Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR M will retail for $1,499.99 / £1,539 / €1,799 / $3,299 AUD / ¥214,500 JPY and is available August 2022. 

And more Charvel models could well follow – it looks like there's already a Style 2 model in Root's rig for slipknot's current Knotfest trek. A post on the band's Instagram showing pics from the Moline, IL date reveals a pic of Root playing what looks to be a white Style 2 model.

Jim Root

(Image credit: Slipknot / Instagram)

Watch this space (site)! 

