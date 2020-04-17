Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp record song together – hear it now

He's played guitar for years but after touring with all-star band Hollywood Vampires, it seems as though Johnny Depp has been bitten by the musician bug hard. And now he's teamed up with guitar legend Jeff Beck.

A topical cover of John Lennon's Isolation is the first fruit of the duo's labours. And it sounds like more will follow.

“Johnny and I have been working on music together for a while now," says Beck, "and we recorded this track during our time in the studio last year. We weren’t expecting to release it so soon but given all the hard days and true ‘isolation’ that people are going through in these challenging times, we decided now might be the right time to let you all hear it.

“You’ll be hearing more from Johnny and me in a little while but until then we hope you find some comfort and solidarity in our take on this Lennon classic.”

Added Depp: “Jeff Beck and I recorded this song Isolation last year, as our take on a beautiful John Lennon tune. Lennon’s poetry – 'We’re afraid of everyone. Afraid of the sun!’ – seemed to Jeff and me especially profound right now, this song about isolation, fear, and existential risks to our world.

“So we wanted to give it to you, and hope it helps you make sense of the moment or just helps you pass the time as we endure isolation together.”

As well as Depp on vocals and BEck on guitar, the lineup also includes Beck's longtime collaborators Vinnie Colaiuta on drums and Rhonda Smith on bass.