Jamiroquai keyboard player Matt Johnson takes you on a synth funk odyssey

There are all kinds of synth jams on YouTube, but we thought that Jamiroquai keyboard player Matt Johnson’s latest improv session was well worth highlighting.

This spacey funk opus, created using the likes of the Moog One, Minimoog, DSI Tempest, Oberheim OBXa and Vintage Vibe piano/vibanet, was produced in a two hours, and all the recordings you can hear are ‘as live’ with no mistakes edited out.

Not that there are many, mind; Matt is a keyboard player of great distinction, and it definitely shows. Enjoy.