Jacob Collier and his mum turn up the “Home Alone warmth” with a moving rendition of John Williams’ Somewhere In My Memory

Feeling Christmassy yet? If you’re not, then Jacob Collier playing John Williams’ Somewhere In My Memory - AKA the theme from Home Alone - with his mum, Suzie Collier, should get you in the mood.

Filmed, by the looks of things, in the now famous back room where Collier has been making music since he was a child, the Instagram clip features son on electric piano and mother on violin.

While Suzie sticks pretty faithfully to the original melody, Jacob can’t resist a bit of jazzy reharmonisation. He never goes too far down the muso rabbit hole, though; this a lovely, surprisingly moving take on what’s become a Christmas classic.

Jacob Collier is currently gearing up for the release of the final album in his Djesse series - volume 4 - which is scheduled to arrive on the leap-year-tastic 29 February. We’ve already heard plenty of it, though, by way of four singles that feature Lizzy McAlpine, John Mayer, Steve Vai, Brandi Carlile, Lawrence, Michael McDonald, Stormzy and Kirk Franklin.

Suzie Collier, meanwhile, is a conductor, violinist and educator. She also hosts her own podcast, Suzie Explores, which focuses on “the nature of creativity and curiosity”. Interviewees have included Jools Holland, Steve Vai, Evelyn Glennie, Maddison Cunningham and - most recently - Louis Cole.