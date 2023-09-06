Jackson's second guitar in its American Series is the new Virtuoso

Jackson has revealed the second guitar in its American-made series will be the Virtuoso. This alder-body spiritual successor to the Dinky comes nearly a year after the acclaimed Soloist SL3 model and its bolt-on neck construction means it will be offered at a comparatively lower price.

At $1,949 / £1,999 it's still a serious investment, but one that offers a premium guitar experience that's versatility should not be overlooked.

The Virtuoso features a 24-fret five-piece multi-laminated caramelised maple/maple neck with graphite-reinforcement rods that provide rock-solid stability all the way up to the 24th fret. The Speed Neck has a 12-16” compound radius with a streaked ebony fingerboard and rolled edges for comfort. 

The pickups are a classic combination of Seymour Duncan JB in the bridge and '59 in the neck, with a five-way switch to enable split tones from a pairing that is capable of going far beyond heavy metal expectations. 

Players waiting for a hardtail American Series guitar will have to hold on (though it's inevitable they are coming); this features a Floyd Rose 1500 Series double-locking tremolo bridge system alongside Gotoh MG-T locking tuners and Dunlop dual-locking strap buttons.

The Jackson American Series Virtuoso is offered in Satin Shell Pink, Specific Ocean, Mystic Blue and Satin Black. 

 

