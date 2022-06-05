Jackson goes all-in with its updates for X Series guitars and basses

Jackson may not have been at NAMM 2022 but that hasn't stopped it announcing a huge wave of updates for its X Series electric guitars and basses.

There's every popular Jackson shape you could want int this list; Dinky, Kelly, Rhoads, Soloist, Warrior guitars with Concert and Spectra basses. There's some real head-turners with the finish options too. 

X SERIES SOLOIST SLX DX CAMO

  • Nyatoh body 
  • Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and painted black back finish 
  • 12”-16” compound radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays
  •  Active Jackson covered high-output humbuckers
  • Three-position pickup blade switch, single volume control and single tone control •
  • Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo bridge system
  • Finish: Tiger Jungle Camo 
  • $849.99 USD, £859.00 GBP, €999.00 EUR, $1999.00 AUD, ¥143,000 JPY

X SERIES SOLOIST SLX DX

  • Poplar body 
  • Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement
  • 12”-16” compound radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays 
  • Duncan Designed HB-103B bridge and HB-103N neck humbuckers 
  • Three-position pickup blade switch, single volume control and single tone control 
  • Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo bridge system
  • Finish options: Granite Crystal and Red Crystal 
  • $699.99 USD, £639.00 GBP, €749.00 EUR, $1599.00 AUD, ¥102,300 JPY

X SERIES SOLOIST SL3X DX

  • Basswood body 
  • Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement 
  • 12”-16” compound radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays 
  • Jackson high-output humbucker bridge and Jackson high-output mini rail humbucker middle and neck pickups 
  • Five-position pickup blade switch, single volume control and single tone control 
  • Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo bridge system
  • Finish: Frost Byte Crackle and Yellow Crackle
  • $899.99 USD, £859.00 GBP, €999.00 EUR, $1999.00 AUD, ¥121,000 JPY

X SERIES WARRIOR WRX24

  • Poplar body 
  • Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement 
  • 12”-16” compound radius laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays
  •  Jackson high-output humbucking bridge and neck pickups 
  • Three-position pickup toggle switch, single volume control and single tone control 
  •  Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo bridge system
  • Finish: Satin Black
  • $749.99 USD, £759.00 GBP, €889.00 EUR, $1749.00 AUD, ¥143,000 JPY

Jackson X Series Dinky DK3XR HSS 

  • Nyatoh body with sculpted 'shredder’s cut' heel
  • Bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement, scarf joint and satin back finish
  • 12”-16” compound radius laurel fingerboard with rolled edges
  • 24 jumbo frets and inverted pearloid sharkfin inlays
  • Jackson high-output humbucking bridge pickup and Jackson single- coil middle and neck pickups
  • Five-position pickup blade switch, single volume control and single tone control
  • Jackson-branded Floyd Rose-licensed double-locking tremolo bridge system
  • Caution Yellow and Neon Pink finish options 
  • $599.99 USD, £579.00 GBP, €679.00 EUR, $1399 AUD, ¥93,500 JPY

X SERIES SOLOIST SLA6 DX BARITONE

  • Extended 26.5"- scale length 
  •  Arch top nyatoh body with white binding 
  • Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and painted black back finish
  • 12”-16” compound radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid piranha tooth inlays
  • EMG 81 bridge and EMG 85 neck humbuckers
  • Three-position pickup blade switch, single volume control and single tone control • 
  • Jackson HT6 string-through-body hardtail
  • Finish: Satin Black
  • $899.99 USD, £759.00 GBP, €889.00 EUR, $2049.00 AUD, ¥132,000 JPY

X SERIES RHOADS RRX24 CAMO

  • Nyatoh body 
  • Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and satin black back finish
  •  12”-16” compound radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays 
  • Active Jackson covered high-output humbuckers  
  •  Three-position pickup blade switch, dual volume controls and single tone control
  • Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo bridge system
  • Finish: Winter Camo
  • $899.99 USD, £869.00 GBP, €1,019.00 EUR, $1999.00 AUD, ¥143,000 JPY

X SERIES KELLY KEX

  • Poplar body • Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement 
  • 12”-16” compound radius laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays
  •  White neck and headstock binding 
  • Jackson high-output bridge and neck humbuckers
  • Three-position pickup toggle switch, single volume control and single tone control 
  • Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo bridge system
  • Finish: Ferrari Red 
  • $799.99 USD, £719.00 GBP, €839.00 EUR, $1799.00 AUD, ¥110,000 JPY

X SERIES CONCERT BASS CBXNT DX V

  • 35”-scale, five-string bass
  • Poplar body 
  • Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and gloss colour matched back finish 
  • 12”-16” compound radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays 
  •  Jackson J-Style bridge and Jackson® P-style neck pickups 
  • Black skirt-style knobs with indicator for the master volume control, blend control and 3-band EQ (bass, mid and treble) 
  • Jackson Bass Bacher V hardtail bridge
  • Finish options: Gloss Black, Snow White and Fireburst

X SERIES SPECTRA BASS SBX IV

  • 34”-scale, four-string bass 
  • Nyatoh body 
  • Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement 
  • 12”-16” compound radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and white dot inlays 
  • Dual passive Jackson medium-output humbuckers 
  • Volume control (with push/pull selector for active/passive options), blend control, 3-band EQ (active only) and two-way toggle switch (pickup coil split) 
  • Jackson HiMass bridge
  • Finish options: Gloss Black and Matte Army Drab
  • $699.99 USD, £539.00 GBP, €629.00 EUR, $1599.00 AUD, ¥111,100 JPY
