Jackson goes all-in with its updates for X Series guitars and basses

Jackson may not have been at NAMM 2022 but that hasn't stopped it announcing a huge wave of updates for its X Series electric guitars and basses.

There's every popular Jackson shape you could want int this list; Dinky, Kelly, Rhoads, Soloist, Warrior guitars with Concert and Spectra basses. There's some real head-turners with the finish options too.

X SERIES SOLOIST SLX DX CAMO

Nyatoh body

Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and painted black back finish

12”-16” compound radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays

Active Jackson covered high-output humbuckers

Three-position pickup blade switch, single volume control and single tone control •

Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo bridge system

Finish: Tiger Jungle Camo

$849.99 USD, £859.00 GBP, €999.00 EUR, $1999.00 AUD, ¥143,000 JPY

X SERIES SOLOIST SLX DX

Poplar body

Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement

12”-16” compound radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays

Duncan Designed HB-103B bridge and HB-103N neck humbuckers

Three-position pickup blade switch, single volume control and single tone control

Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo bridge system

Finish options: Granite Crystal and Red Crystal

$699.99 USD, £639.00 GBP, €749.00 EUR, $1599.00 AUD, ¥102,300 JPY

X SERIES SOLOIST SL3X DX

Basswood body

Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement

12”-16” compound radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays

Jackson high-output humbucker bridge and Jackson high-output mini rail humbucker middle and neck pickups

Five-position pickup blade switch, single volume control and single tone control

Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo bridge system

Finish: Frost Byte Crackle and Yellow Crackle

$899.99 USD, £859.00 GBP, €999.00 EUR, $1999.00 AUD, ¥121,000 JPY

X SERIES WARRIOR WRX24

Poplar body

Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement

12”-16” compound radius laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays

Jackson high-output humbucking bridge and neck pickups

Three-position pickup toggle switch, single volume control and single tone control

Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo bridge system

Finish: Satin Black

$749.99 USD, £759.00 GBP, €889.00 EUR, $1749.00 AUD, ¥143,000 JPY

Jackson X Series Dinky DK3XR HSS

Nyatoh body with sculpted 'shredder’s cut' heel

Bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement, scarf joint and satin back finish

12”-16” compound radius laurel fingerboard with rolled edges

24 jumbo frets and inverted pearloid sharkfin inlays

Jackson high-output humbucking bridge pickup and Jackson single- coil middle and neck pickups

Five-position pickup blade switch, single volume control and single tone control

Jackson-branded Floyd Rose-licensed double-locking tremolo bridge system

Caution Yellow and Neon Pink finish options

$599.99 USD, £579.00 GBP, €679.00 EUR, $1399 AUD, ¥93,500 JPY

X SERIES SOLOIST SLA6 DX BARITONE

Extended 26.5"- scale length

Arch top nyatoh body with white binding

Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and painted black back finish

12”-16” compound radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid piranha tooth inlays

EMG 81 bridge and EMG 85 neck humbuckers

Three-position pickup blade switch, single volume control and single tone control •

Jackson HT6 string-through-body hardtail

Finish: Satin Black

$899.99 USD, £759.00 GBP, €889.00 EUR, $2049.00 AUD, ¥132,000 JPY

X SERIES RHOADS RRX24 CAMO

Nyatoh body

Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and satin black back finish

12”-16” compound radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays

Active Jackson covered high-output humbuckers

Three-position pickup blade switch, dual volume controls and single tone control

Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo bridge system

Finish: Winter Camo

$899.99 USD, £869.00 GBP, €1,019.00 EUR, $1999.00 AUD, ¥143,000 JPY

X SERIES KELLY KEX

Poplar body • Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement

12”-16” compound radius laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays

White neck and headstock binding

Jackson high-output bridge and neck humbuckers

Three-position pickup toggle switch, single volume control and single tone control

Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo bridge system

Finish: Ferrari Red

$799.99 USD, £719.00 GBP, €839.00 EUR, $1799.00 AUD, ¥110,000 JPY

X SERIES CONCERT BASS CBXNT DX V

35”-scale, five-string bass

Poplar body

Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and gloss colour matched back finish

12”-16” compound radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays

Jackson J-Style bridge and Jackson® P-style neck pickups

Black skirt-style knobs with indicator for the master volume control, blend control and 3-band EQ (bass, mid and treble)

Jackson Bass Bacher V hardtail bridge

Finish options: Gloss Black, Snow White and Fireburst

X SERIES SPECTRA BASS SBX IV

