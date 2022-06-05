Jackson goes all-in with its updates for X Series guitars and basses

Jackson may not have been at NAMM 2022 but that hasn't stopped it announcing a huge wave of updates for its X Series electric guitars and basses.
There's every popular Jackson shape you could want int this list; Dinky, Kelly, Rhoads, Soloist, Warrior guitars with Concert and Spectra basses. There's some real head-turners with the finish options too.
X SERIES SOLOIST SLX DX CAMO
- Nyatoh body
- Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and painted black back finish
- 12”-16” compound radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays
- Active Jackson covered high-output humbuckers
- Three-position pickup blade switch, single volume control and single tone control •
- Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo bridge system
- Finish: Tiger Jungle Camo
- $849.99 USD, £859.00 GBP, €999.00 EUR, $1999.00 AUD, ¥143,000 JPY
X SERIES SOLOIST SLX DX
- Poplar body
- Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement
- 12”-16” compound radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays
- Duncan Designed HB-103B bridge and HB-103N neck humbuckers
- Three-position pickup blade switch, single volume control and single tone control
- Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo bridge system
- Finish options: Granite Crystal and Red Crystal
- $699.99 USD, £639.00 GBP, €749.00 EUR, $1599.00 AUD, ¥102,300 JPY
X SERIES SOLOIST SL3X DX
- Basswood body
- Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement
- 12”-16” compound radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays
- Jackson high-output humbucker bridge and Jackson high-output mini rail humbucker middle and neck pickups
- Five-position pickup blade switch, single volume control and single tone control
- Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo bridge system
- Finish: Frost Byte Crackle and Yellow Crackle
- $899.99 USD, £859.00 GBP, €999.00 EUR, $1999.00 AUD, ¥121,000 JPY
X SERIES WARRIOR WRX24
- Poplar body
- Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement
- 12”-16” compound radius laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays
- Jackson high-output humbucking bridge and neck pickups
- Three-position pickup toggle switch, single volume control and single tone control
- Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo bridge system
- Finish: Satin Black
- $749.99 USD, £759.00 GBP, €889.00 EUR, $1749.00 AUD, ¥143,000 JPY
Jackson X Series Dinky DK3XR HSS
- Nyatoh body with sculpted 'shredder’s cut' heel
- Bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement, scarf joint and satin back finish
- 12”-16” compound radius laurel fingerboard with rolled edges
- 24 jumbo frets and inverted pearloid sharkfin inlays
- Jackson high-output humbucking bridge pickup and Jackson single- coil middle and neck pickups
- Five-position pickup blade switch, single volume control and single tone control
- Jackson-branded Floyd Rose-licensed double-locking tremolo bridge system
- Caution Yellow and Neon Pink finish options
- $599.99 USD, £579.00 GBP, €679.00 EUR, $1399 AUD, ¥93,500 JPY
X SERIES SOLOIST SLA6 DX BARITONE
- Extended 26.5"- scale length
- Arch top nyatoh body with white binding
- Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and painted black back finish
- 12”-16” compound radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid piranha tooth inlays
- EMG 81 bridge and EMG 85 neck humbuckers
- Three-position pickup blade switch, single volume control and single tone control •
- Jackson HT6 string-through-body hardtail
- Finish: Satin Black
- $899.99 USD, £759.00 GBP, €889.00 EUR, $2049.00 AUD, ¥132,000 JPY
X SERIES RHOADS RRX24 CAMO
- Nyatoh body
- Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and satin black back finish
- 12”-16” compound radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays
- Active Jackson covered high-output humbuckers
- Three-position pickup blade switch, dual volume controls and single tone control
- Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo bridge system
- Finish: Winter Camo
- $899.99 USD, £869.00 GBP, €1,019.00 EUR, $1999.00 AUD, ¥143,000 JPY
X SERIES KELLY KEX
- Poplar body • Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement
- 12”-16” compound radius laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays
- White neck and headstock binding
- Jackson high-output bridge and neck humbuckers
- Three-position pickup toggle switch, single volume control and single tone control
- Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo bridge system
- Finish: Ferrari Red
- $799.99 USD, £719.00 GBP, €839.00 EUR, $1799.00 AUD, ¥110,000 JPY
X SERIES CONCERT BASS CBXNT DX V
- 35”-scale, five-string bass
- Poplar body
- Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and gloss colour matched back finish
- 12”-16” compound radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays
- Jackson J-Style bridge and Jackson® P-style neck pickups
- Black skirt-style knobs with indicator for the master volume control, blend control and 3-band EQ (bass, mid and treble)
- Jackson Bass Bacher V hardtail bridge
- Finish options: Gloss Black, Snow White and Fireburst
X SERIES SPECTRA BASS SBX IV
- 34”-scale, four-string bass
- Nyatoh body
- Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement
- 12”-16” compound radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and white dot inlays
- Dual passive Jackson medium-output humbuckers
- Volume control (with push/pull selector for active/passive options), blend control, 3-band EQ (active only) and two-way toggle switch (pickup coil split)
- Jackson HiMass bridge
- Finish options: Gloss Black and Matte Army Drab
- $699.99 USD, £539.00 GBP, €629.00 EUR, $1599.00 AUD, ¥111,100 JPY