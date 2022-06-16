Jackson unveils further additions to its affordable X Series range

By published

The Soloist, Warrior and Concert Bass get some extra updates

Jackson X Series updates
(Image credit: Jackson)

Hot on the heels of its recent X Series releases, which saw new models across all of Jackson’s most iconic electric guitars and basses, Jackson has now announced further updates to its affordable line-up with options on the Soloist, Warrior and Concert bass.

Jackson X Series Soloist SLX DX - Manalishi Green 

The Soloist needs little introduction as the sleeker, executive shredder in Jackson’s stable. Here, the X Series Soloist SLX DX joins Jackson’s recent Granite Crystal and Red Crystal finishes in Manalishi Green (with a two-pronged body).

Spec-wise, it’s packing a poplar body, through-body maple neck complete with graphite reinforcement and the same tilt-back, scarf-jointed headstock with six-in-line Jackson tuners.

As with the other models in its family, the SLX DX is fitted with a 24-fret laurel fingerboard - carved to a 12”-16” compound radius and inlaid with Jackson’s pearloid sharkfins, while the back of the neck is also finished in Manalishi Green.

The pickups are high-output, Duncan Designed HB-103N/103B ceramic models in the neck and bridge positions respectively, and they’re controlled by a three-way blade with master volume and tone controls. Meanwhile, there’s a Floyd Rose Special double-locking vibrato to seal the shred deal ($699.99/£799.00/€939.00). 

  • 25.5” scale length
  • Poplar body
  • Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint
  • 12”-16” compound radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays
  • Duncan Designed™ HB-103B bridge and HB-103N neck humbucking pickups
  • Three-position pickup blade switch, single volume control and single tone control
  • Floyd Rose® Special double-locking tremolo bridge system
  • Jackson sealed die-cast tuners

Jackson X Series Warrior WRX24M - Ferrari Red

Sometimes you want to make a statement, and nothing says ‘statement guitar’ quite like Jackson’s X-shaped model/on-stage self-defence implement: the Warrior. The X Series version builds on Jackson’s most recent version with a striking Ferrari Red finish and maple fingerboard combo. As with the Soloist, there are some common Jackson themes at play - poplar body, maple thru-neck (paint-matched on the back) with graphite reinforcement, 24 jumbo frets and, of course, a 12”-16” compound radius fingerboard.

This time the humbuckers are Jackson’s own high-output models with master volume/tone controls and a three-way toggle, and once again there’s a black Floyd Rose Special vibrato with six-in-line Jackson tuners to match ($799.99/£799.99/€939.00).

  • 25.5” scale length
  • Poplar body
  • Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint
  • 12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and black sharkfin inlays
  • Jackson® high-output humbucking bridge and neck pickups
  • Three-way toggle switch, single volume control and single tone control
  • Floyd Rose® Special double-locking tremolo bridge system
  • Jackson sealed die-cast tuners
  • Available in Ferrari Red with pointed 6-in-line black headstock and black hardware

Jackson X Series Concert Bass CBXNT DX V - Fireburst

Taking its visual cues from a one-night stand between a Fender Precision and a Rickenbacker 4003 with a pinch of Jazz and a lot of Jackson character thrown in, the X Series Concert boasts a whole heap of features. For a start, the V denotes that it’s a five-string. As you might be expecting given Jackson’s theme, it’s got a poplar body, maple thru-neck (graphite reinforced) and a compound radius (12”-16”) laurel fingerboard outfitted with 24 jumbo frets.

Electronically, it comes with Jackson’s own take on the P-bass split neck pickups, but lurking under that metal cover is a Jackson J-style bridge single coil. They’re wired to an active preamp with volume, blend and three-band (bass, middle, treble) controls.

Things are kept beefy with Jackson’s chrome-heavy Bass Bacher V bridge, while the awesome-looking Fireburst finish is completed with a single-ply large-face scratchplate, matching body binding and black/silver skirted control knobs ($799.99/£799.00/€939.00). 

  • 34”-scale, five-string bass
  • Poplar body
  • Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement, scarf joint and gloss color matched back finish
  • 12”-16” compound radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays
  • Jackson J-style bridge and Jackson P-style neck pickups
  • Active electronics
  • Black skirt-style knobs with indicator for the master volume control, blend control and 3-band EQ (bass, mid and treble)
  • Jackson Bass Bacher V hardtail bridge
  • Jackson sealed die-cast tuners and standard strap buttons
Stuart Williams
Stuart Williams

I'm a freelance member of the MusicRadar team, specialising in drum news, interviews and reviews. I formerly edited Rhythm and Total Guitar here in the UK and have been playing drums for more than 25 years (my arms are very tired). When I'm not working on the site, I can be found on my electronic kit at home, or gigging and depping in function bands and the odd original project. 