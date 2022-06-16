Jackson unveils further additions to its affordable X Series range

Hot on the heels of its recent X Series releases, which saw new models across all of Jackson’s most iconic electric guitars and basses, Jackson has now announced further updates to its affordable line-up with options on the Soloist, Warrior and Concert bass.

Jackson X Series Soloist SLX DX - Manalishi Green

The Soloist needs little introduction as the sleeker, executive shredder in Jackson’s stable. Here, the X Series Soloist SLX DX joins Jackson’s recent Granite Crystal and Red Crystal finishes in Manalishi Green (with a two-pronged body).

Spec-wise, it’s packing a poplar body, through-body maple neck complete with graphite reinforcement and the same tilt-back, scarf-jointed headstock with six-in-line Jackson tuners.

As with the other models in its family, the SLX DX is fitted with a 24-fret laurel fingerboard - carved to a 12”-16” compound radius and inlaid with Jackson’s pearloid sharkfins, while the back of the neck is also finished in Manalishi Green.

The pickups are high-output, Duncan Designed HB-103N/103B ceramic models in the neck and bridge positions respectively, and they’re controlled by a three-way blade with master volume and tone controls. Meanwhile, there’s a Floyd Rose Special double-locking vibrato to seal the shred deal ($699.99/£799.00/€939.00).

25.5” scale length

Poplar body

Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint

12”-16” compound radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays

Duncan Designed™ HB-103B bridge and HB-103N neck humbucking pickups

Three-position pickup blade switch, single volume control and single tone control

Floyd Rose® Special double-locking tremolo bridge system

Jackson sealed die-cast tuners

Jackson X Series Warrior WRX24M - Ferrari Red

Sometimes you want to make a statement, and nothing says ‘statement guitar’ quite like Jackson’s X-shaped model/on-stage self-defence implement: the Warrior. The X Series version builds on Jackson’s most recent version with a striking Ferrari Red finish and maple fingerboard combo. As with the Soloist, there are some common Jackson themes at play - poplar body, maple thru-neck (paint-matched on the back) with graphite reinforcement, 24 jumbo frets and, of course, a 12”-16” compound radius fingerboard.

This time the humbuckers are Jackson’s own high-output models with master volume/tone controls and a three-way toggle, and once again there’s a black Floyd Rose Special vibrato with six-in-line Jackson tuners to match ($799.99/£799.99/€939.00).

25.5” scale length

Poplar body

Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint

12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and black sharkfin inlays

Jackson® high-output humbucking bridge and neck pickups

Three-way toggle switch, single volume control and single tone control

Floyd Rose® Special double-locking tremolo bridge system

Jackson sealed die-cast tuners

Available in Ferrari Red with pointed 6-in-line black headstock and black hardware

Jackson X Series Concert Bass CBXNT DX V - Fireburst

Taking its visual cues from a one-night stand between a Fender Precision and a Rickenbacker 4003 with a pinch of Jazz and a lot of Jackson character thrown in, the X Series Concert boasts a whole heap of features. For a start, the V denotes that it’s a five-string. As you might be expecting given Jackson’s theme, it’s got a poplar body, maple thru-neck (graphite reinforced) and a compound radius (12”-16”) laurel fingerboard outfitted with 24 jumbo frets.

Electronically, it comes with Jackson’s own take on the P-bass split neck pickups, but lurking under that metal cover is a Jackson J-style bridge single coil. They’re wired to an active preamp with volume, blend and three-band (bass, middle, treble) controls.

Things are kept beefy with Jackson’s chrome-heavy Bass Bacher V bridge, while the awesome-looking Fireburst finish is completed with a single-ply large-face scratchplate, matching body binding and black/silver skirted control knobs ($799.99/£799.00/€939.00).