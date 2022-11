"There's hardly ever a Jazzmaster or a Big Muff on any studio recording," is one revelation we learn from J Mascis in Reverb's new interview. But he loves them both live, and this video gives us an up-close view on some of his most treasured offsets, Strat, SG Junior and even bass guitars.

And we even get a look at his favourite effects pedals including his beloved Tube Driver Real Tube Overdrive pedal.