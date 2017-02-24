Is this the best guitar pickup comparison video ever?

The clever folks at Reverb have just put together an almighty, all-encompassing pickup comparison video on YouTube, which some commentators are already hailing as the best pickup shootout video yet.

Employing a wealth of guitars, spanning pickup types from Strat and Tele single coils to Gold Foil, P-90s, mini-humbuckers and beyond, the video highlights the tonal differences between 13 different types of pickup, using neck and bridge pups with clean and dirty tones.

The tasty assortment of solidbodies includes classic models from Fender and Gibson, as well as Gretsch, Supro, PRS and Silvertone electrics.

All guitars are played through a Victoria 45410 Bassman-style amp, while a Fulltone OCD pedal is employed for the dirty sounds. Top stuff!