Is this audio interface in the shape of a cosmetic product the most misguided product launch ever?

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

MIDIPlus’s Mirror is a 1-in, 2-out audio interface with the added ‘bonus’ of an LED-framed mirror and eye shadow-looking knobs, which, as the Taiwanese firm states, is “specially designed for females.”

We’ll just let that sink in for a moment…

To say that this has to be one of the most misguided products in music tech ever is a slight understatement. Quite how it got passed the “I’ve got a great idea… “ stage we don’t know, but it did and here we have it.

In what seems like an R&D session that started off with a power point presentation featuring the 2001 Helen Hunt/Mel Gibson film; What Women Want, it appears that the folks at MIDIPlus had the view that this is exactly what is needed in this day and age.

Well, if anyone from the company is looking at the internet today, they’re in for a surprise and perhaps MIDIPlus will change its mind.

You might as well make a CDJ that looks like a stove. pic.twitter.com/PkPNwrTB2ONovember 1, 2018