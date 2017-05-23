Is TC Electronic about to drop a next-level shimmer reverb pedal?

We love TC Electronic's Flashback Delay and Hall Of Fame reverb pedals , but one thing we've always craved from the stompboxes is sweet, sweet, octave shimmer. However, judging from recent videos on TC Electronic's Facebook page, we haven't got long to wait.

Teasers have started cropping up for a mysterious MASH pedal, which sounds shimmer-y indeed, although, knowing TC, we'd wager there's much more than meets the ear with this one.

Whatever it is, the likes of Paul Gilbert, Devin Townsend and Stephen Carpenter are impressed. We'll find out why when MASH drops on 26 May…