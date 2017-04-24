More

Is Empress's Echosystem pedal “the ultimate delay-crafting tool”?

By (, )

Stompbox packs 36+ algorithms, dual delay engines, Whisky mode and more

We hailed it as one of the best new effects pedals of NAMM 2017, and now Empress has announced the final details for its all-conquering monster, the Echosystem delay pedal.

Packing 12 algorithm types, each with multiple variations, the Echosystem can boast over 36 sounds, from tape, digital and analogue to stutter, lo-fi and, yes, Whisky.

Thanks to the company's dual delay engines, two delays can be used at once and routed in serial, parallel or left/right, while sounds can be saved in 35 preset slots and updated via an SD card slot.

Other features include a cabinet simulator, analogue dry path, Universal Control Port (which handles expression pedal, tap switch, external audio input and MIDI), plus a choice of true or buffered bypass.

Empress reckon it “could be the ultimate delay-crafting tool”, and based on this evidence, it will be hard to argue. We're sure it will rank highly in our line-up of the best delay pedals in the world today.

The Echosystem is available from Empress Effects from 4 May for $449.

Stay up to date with the latest gear and tuition.
Subscribe and save today!
More Info