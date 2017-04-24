Is Empress's Echosystem pedal “the ultimate delay-crafting tool”?

We hailed it as one of the best new effects pedals of NAMM 2017, and now Empress has announced the final details for its all-conquering monster, the Echosystem delay pedal.

Packing 12 algorithm types, each with multiple variations, the Echosystem can boast over 36 sounds, from tape, digital and analogue to stutter, lo-fi and, yes, Whisky.

Thanks to the company's dual delay engines, two delays can be used at once and routed in serial, parallel or left/right, while sounds can be saved in 35 preset slots and updated via an SD card slot.

Other features include a cabinet simulator, analogue dry path, Universal Control Port (which handles expression pedal, tap switch, external audio input and MIDI), plus a choice of true or buffered bypass.

Empress reckon it “could be the ultimate delay-crafting tool”, and based on this evidence, it will be hard to argue. We're sure it will rank highly in our line-up of the best delay pedals in the world today.

The Echosystem is available from Empress Effects from 4 May for $449.