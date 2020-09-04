Is Biffy Clyro's cover of WAP by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion genius or folly?

There's no doubt Cardie B feat Mega Thee Stallion's WAP will end up as one of the biggest, if not the biggest, songs of the year so it was inevitable it would get covered soon enough. And Biffy Clyro have bravely stepped up to the plate.

Radio 1's Live Lounge tradition is for acts to cover other contemporary artist's songs, but even so this is a left-field turn from Simon Neil and co. Did they pull it off?

Either way, they definitely looked like they were having fun.

Biffy Clyro's new album A Celebration Of Endings is out now. The band were also recently announced as one of the Download Festival's 2021 headliners.