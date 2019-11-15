Insider tips: What's the worst example of DJ booth etiquette you've ever witnessed?

As in every other walk of life, there are certain things that DJs Aren't Supposed To Do, particularly when they're in the DJ booth.

However, that doesn't stop these things from happening; we asked a selection of artists at this year's Amsterdam Dance Event to shame the people they've witnessed letting themselves down behind the decks.

From having a USB stick pulled out before they've finished playing to over-aggressive changeovers, here are some of the worst examples of bad behaviour that our pros have experienced...