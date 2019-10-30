Infradeep's PVX-800 is a Siberian analogue synth based on the Polyvox circuit design

The Polivoks [Polyvox] was an 80s synth from the Eastern side of the iron curtain. After what Siberian company describe as "legal difficulties and formalities", their PVX-800 synth, which was inspired by the circuit design of the original, is ready to ship. The 325 × 135mm synth is available in both blue and white models.
This duophonic synth kicks off its sounds with two oscillators, with a choice of five waveforms: sine, triangle, saw, square (with PWM) and 'shark', a triangle-style wave with a curved trailing edge that makes it look like a shark's fin.
Two ADSR envelopes and an LFO with eight waveshapes back up the soundsculpting potential, and there's also a built-in delay. Add this to USB and DIN MIDI input, and the PVX-800 can play nice with a wider setup. That LFO can even be synced to MIDI when in its square shape.
You can hear the sound of the PVX-800 in the charming (and delightfully cheesy) video demo below.
PVX-800 Specs (via Infradeep)
- Two VCOs with five types of waves — Sinusoidal, Triangle, Shark, Saw and Square waves with PWM.
- Two ADSR envelope generators
- LFO with eight type of waves (square wave has midi sync)
- True classical analogue sound engine
- MIDI-DIN in/thru plug
- USB-MIDI plug
- Analogue CV control inputs
- Ring Modulator
- Audio input for processing external audio signal through filter and VCA section
- Built-in Delay module
- Arpeggiator function with sync from midi
- VCF Cutoff assignable control from midi, velocity or aftertouch
- Headphone output
- Audio output: 6.3 mm mono jack, unbalanced
- Power: 16 — 24V DC any polarity 600mA or more
- Weight: 3.64lbs (1.65kg)
- Dimensions: 12,95” x 5,31” x 2,87” (325 x 135 x 73 mm)
The PVX-800 is now ready to ship, and you can grab one for $580 from the Infradeep website.