Infradeep's PVX-800 is a Siberian analogue synth based on the Polyvox circuit design

The Polivoks [Polyvox] was an 80s synth from the Eastern side of the iron curtain. After what Siberian company describe as "legal difficulties and formalities", their PVX-800 synth, which was inspired by the circuit design of the original, is ready to ship. The 325 × 135mm synth is available in both blue and white models.

This duophonic synth kicks off its sounds with two oscillators, with a choice of five waveforms: sine, triangle, saw, square (with PWM) and 'shark', a triangle-style wave with a curved trailing edge that makes it look like a shark's fin.

Two ADSR envelopes and an LFO with eight waveshapes back up the soundsculpting potential, and there's also a built-in delay. Add this to USB and DIN MIDI input, and the PVX-800 can play nice with a wider setup. That LFO can even be synced to MIDI when in its square shape.

You can hear the sound of the PVX-800 in the charming (and delightfully cheesy) video demo below.

PVX-800 Specs (via Infradeep)

Two VCOs with five types of waves — Sinusoidal, Triangle, Shark, Saw and Square waves with PWM.

Two ADSR envelope generators

LFO with eight type of waves (square wave has midi sync)

True classical analogue sound engine

MIDI-DIN in/thru plug

USB-MIDI plug

Analogue CV control inputs

Ring Modulator

Audio input for processing external audio signal through filter and VCA section

Built-in Delay module

Arpeggiator function with sync from midi

VCF Cutoff assignable control from midi, velocity or aftertouch

Headphone output

Audio output: 6.3 mm mono jack, unbalanced

Power: 16 — 24V DC any polarity 600mA or more

Weight: 3.64lbs (1.65kg)

Dimensions: 12,95” x 5,31” x 2,87” (325 x 135 x 73 mm)

The PVX-800 is now ready to ship, and you can grab one for $580 from the Infradeep website.