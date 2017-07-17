In pictures: Joey Negro’s North London studio

Joey Negro’s obsession with dance music began in the late ‘70s, collecting disco, soul and funk records.

He later worked in a record store, before being requisitioned to run Rough Trade’s dance division ‘Demix’. Negro then began his own Republic Records, acclaimed for its compilations linking disco to the emerging house genre.

One of the first to incorporate disco samples into house music when embarking on his own production career in the late ‘80s, Negro has solidified his reputation as a much sought-after DJ and remixer throughout his 25-year career.

In 2007, his career peaked with a Top 5 UK hit under the pseudonym Jakatta and the track American Dream. Presently, Negro continues to release on his own label, Z Records, and DJ globally.