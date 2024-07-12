“I'm not the bass player. I'm not in the band. I'll never be in the band. I shouldn't be in the band”: Elwood Francis says he'll never replace ZZ Top's Dusty Hill

It must be strange. Being a replacement for a fondly-regarded rock icon after they pass. Elwood Francis though seems to be in a state of denial.

Elwood was a long time roadie for ZZ Top who filled in when bassist Dusty Hill suffered a hip injury in July 2021. Then just a few days later, Hill died and Francis found himself permanently stepping into the bassist’s well-worn boots.

But in an interview with Guitar World, Hill has explained how he found himself in this unlikely position: "I didn't have to worry about the weight of the crown because I was just helping. They pulled me aside and said, 'Can you honestly say you can't play his parts?' I said, 'I can do it, but I don't think people would enjoy me doing it.' They said, 'You can cover him for a few weeks.'"

"We'd done some gigs when Dusty passed, and by that time, I wouldn't say I was comfortable because I'm still not fucking comfortable. But I had a piece of paper on the riser for the first two shows if I got in trouble, and by the third show, I got rid of that, and just did the show."

"It's just weird. Dusty is their bass player. I'm not the bass player. I'm not in the band. I'll never be in the band. I shouldn't be in the band. It's Dusty's thing. Sure, I'll still play with them, but it's a weird thing, man."

It had been Hill’s wish that Francis – their guitar tech who has been working with the band since the 1990s – replaced him. It’s undoubtedly helped enormously that Francis – with his long beard and shades – fits neatly into ZZ Top’s long-standing visual symmetry.

Last year Billy Gibbons paid tribute to the new bassist: “Dusty used to say: 'If I'm late to the stage, be sure to give my guitar to Elwood.' Elwood is a family member; he's been with us for three decades. And sure enough, Elwood picked up the parts and pieces. Elwood was ready, having been a part of it for so long… [Dusty] said: 'The show must go on.' That was his wish, and we granted it."

Until Hill’s death ZZ had held a record as the band with the longest unbroken line-up. More than fifty years after their debut album they’re still going strong: they’re touring the States with Lynyrd Skynyrd in August and September and have a sixteenth album in the can, much of which was recorded before Hill’s death.